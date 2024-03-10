Hermosa shooting: Man found dead inside warehouse on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 55-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

According to police, the man was discovered around 9:30 p.m. in the garage of a warehouse in the 1800 block of N. Kostner Avenue.

The man had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation, declared a homicide, is ongoing.