Hershey and Crocs team up for sweet shoe collaboration just in time for Halloween

Just in time for Halloween trick-or-treating, the Hershey Company has teamed up with Crocs for a sweet pair of shoes.

The two companies announced new, limited-edition Crocs clogs with Hershey chocolate bars and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup styles. The shoes debuted on Sept. 29 and will be available for a limited time on websites like Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Crocs.com .

The Hershey's Croc clog is a chocolate brown color and can be customized with limited edition Jibbitz. The Reese’s version is the classic orange color with a brown sole.

The new Crocs clogs are available in both child and adult sizes for a suggested retail price of $55 and $65, respectively.

Crocs has teamed up with food brands before, including a reimagined Crocs Mellow Slide with Taco Bell in the chain’s iconic purple and black colors, as well as a 7-Eleven shoe collaboration with customized Jibbitz charms like the 7-Eleven brand logo, the Slurpee drink, coffee and pizza.

