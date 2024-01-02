Hickory Hills apartment fire leaves man dead, another injured

A fire at a Hickory Hills apartment killed one man and injured another Tuesday morning in the southwestern suburb.

The fire began around 1:38 a.m. on the first floor of the apartment at 8700 80th Court, according to th Roberts Park Fire Protection District.

The blaze was extinguished "fairly quickly" but two men were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead, officials said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office. The condition of the other victim was not provided.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to assist everyone who was displaced from the apartment.

Hickory Hills is roughly 25 miles southwest of Chicago.

No further information was provided.