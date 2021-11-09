Expand / Collapse search

High-end bicycles stolen from businesses in West Town, Lathrop Homes

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Town
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners in the West Town and Lathrop Homes neighborhoods about a series of burglaries involving high-end bicycles.

In each incident, the burglars broke a window or pried open a rear door to enter a business and steal multiple expensive bicycles, according to a CPD community alert.

The burglaries occurred at the following times and locations:

  • On Oct. 16 at 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Hubbard Street
  • On Oct. 23-24 at at 5:20 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Ashland Avenue
  • On Nov. 4 at 4:27 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Hubbard Street
  • On Nov. 9 at 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Ashland Avenue

Anyone with information, is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

