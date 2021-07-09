'High risk' woman reported missing from Woodlawn

article

A 58-year-old woman has been reported missing from Woodlawn on the South Side Wednesday.

Debbie Carson was last seen about 3 p.m. on July 1 in 1500 block of East 65th Street, according to Chicago police.

She is described as a 5-foot-4, 275-pound black woman with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion police said. Carson was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and red gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU (312)747-8380 or dial 911.