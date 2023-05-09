High-risk man, 75, reported missing from NW Side hospital

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing Thursday from a hospital in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Walter Tait, 75, suffers from dementia and was last seen around 7 p.m. at Community First Hospital, 5645 W. Addison St., according to a CPD missing person alert.

Tait is 5-foot-6, 175 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

He also has an Irish symbol tattooed on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.