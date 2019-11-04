‘High risk’ missing man last seen in Bronzeville

article

A missing man who police describe as “high risk” was last seen Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Earl Thompson, 59, was last seen near the 600 block of East 46th Street, Chicago police said. He was wearing a red hat, blue jeans, brown jacket and black diabetic shoes.

Thomspon has a brain injury and diabetes, police said. He is 6-foot, 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.