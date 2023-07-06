High-risk missing teen last seen on Chicago's Northwest Side

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen who was reported missing Wednesday from the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Desiree "Desi" Garcia, 17, was last seen at her residence at 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Agatite Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Garcia is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.