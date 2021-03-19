High school football resumes in Illinois

After a long year on the sidelines, football is back.

High school football got underway in the Chicago area with players and coaches returning to the field.

Parents, coaches and especially athletes are absolutely thrilled.

"Got a lot of butterflies, long time since we been able to play, better than not having a season at all," said Aaron Vaughn.

The Providence Celtics took on the Brother Rice Crusaders under different terms.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Face masks are required, water bottles can’t be shared, players and coaches must remain socially distant on the sidelines and limited fans are allowed in the stands.

"It’s been a lot of changes, lot of adaptation, kids, coaches ready to do it just to be able to play the game," said one of the coaches.

For Vaughn, a face-off with a longtime rival felt extremely good.