Man sentenced to 9 years after leading police on high-speed chase in Aurora

An Aurora man was sentenced to 9 years in prison after leading police on a high-speed chase two years ago across the western suburb.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2022, police spotted a 2009 Honda Civic being driven by 22-year-old Pedro Vilchis traveling over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound on Orchard Road just north of Prairie Street, officials said.

A Kane County sheriff's deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop but Vilchis refused to pull over and fled from the deputy, driving through a red light and turning off the car's lights, police said.

The Honda was traveling east on Route 30 and crossed into the westbound lane, almost striking another deputy's car, causing it to go off the road.

The car crossed back into the eastbound lane and continued to drive at a high rate of speed, police said. Another deputy down the road was preparing to deploy a "vehicle deactivation device" in an attempt to disable the Honda.

As the Honda approached, the deputy saw Vilchis intentionally cross into the westbound lane and direct his vehicle at him.

The Honda narrowly missed striking the deputy who had to run behind his squad car for safety.

The chase continued for several minutes until deputies decided to use their vehicles to force the Honda off the road, police said. The Honda came to a stop after it was pinned against a curb in the intersection of Cedar and Wilder streets in Aurora.

Vilchis, of Aurora, was taken into custody.

There was another passenger in the car but police determined he was trying to get Vilchis to pull over during the pursuit. He was released without any charges.

In addition to several traffic citations, Vilchis was found guilty of:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

One count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding 21 mph over the limit

One count of aggravated fleeing and eluding disobeying more than two traffic control devices

One count of aggravated fleeing and eluding causing over $500 in damage

Three counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of criminal damage to property over $500

Two counts of criminal damage to government-supported property

Vilchis must serve at least 85 percent of his 9-year sentence. He received credit for 713 days served in the Kane County Jail.