Indiana man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash in Chicago

A high-speed police chase involving a stolen vehicle in Indiana ended with the driver in handcuffs Wednesday evening in the West Loop.

Around 7:30 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Department was alerted by an automatic license plate reader that a stolen Toyota RAV 4 was spotted in Hammond, Indiana.

A Lake County Sheriff's Department police officer spotted the SUV heading northbound on Cline Avenue where they tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver of the RAV 4 fled the traffic stop and sped off westbound on I-80/94, crossing into Illinois, police said.

The driver of the stolen SUV got off the expressway and onto Chicago's side streets where he crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Tilden and Clinton.

The SUV kept going on the sidewalk, striking two trees before coming to a stop less than a block away.

The driver of the stolen SUV was taken into custody by a Lake County Sheriff's Department police officer and two officers from the Chicago Police Department. He was identified as a 50-year-old man from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The driver was medically cleared and booked into Cook County Jail.