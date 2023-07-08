Expand / Collapse search

Several injured following high-speed crash on South Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Grand Crossing
Grand Crossing crash (CFD)

CHICAGO - Multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Grand Crossing Friday night. 

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a "high-speed crash" near 71st Street and Dorchester Avenue around 10 p.m. 

Officials say there was a head-on collision then a third car was hit. 

Several people were injured, some critically. Fire officials had to extricate a few of the passengers. 

No additional details were immediately available. 