Several injured following high-speed crash on South Side

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Grand Crossing crash (CFD)

Multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Grand Crossing Friday night.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a "high-speed crash" near 71st Street and Dorchester Avenue around 10 p.m.

Officials say there was a head-on collision then a third car was hit.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Several people were injured, some critically. Fire officials had to extricate a few of the passengers.

No additional details were immediately available.