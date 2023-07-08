Several injured following high-speed crash on South Side
Grand Crossing crash (CFD)
CHICAGO - Multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Grand Crossing Friday night.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to a "high-speed crash" near 71st Street and Dorchester Avenue around 10 p.m.
Officials say there was a head-on collision then a third car was hit.
Several people were injured, some critically. Fire officials had to extricate a few of the passengers.
No additional details were immediately available.