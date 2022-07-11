Highland Park community observes moment of silence in honor of mass shooting victims

Several minutes of silence were observed Monday in Highland Park to remember the victims of last week’s mass shooting.

Hundreds of residents and visitors gathered at the spot where many of the victims died, the public square on Central Avenue.

Residents said it was an important step toward healing and to reclaim their community.

When the streets of downtown Highland Park reopened Sunday, another memorial formed and grew quickly with flowers, artwork and visitors reflecting on the tragedy.

Customers were ready to dine at the Walker Brothers Pancake restaurant this morning. Staff welcomed them, the front glass doors still boarded, damaged by gunfire.

Public works employees spent the weekend repairing the damage from the Fourth of July Parade shooting.

Firefighters returned to Port Clinton Square, many were on scene when it happened or attending the parade that day.

Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage drew from his experience as a chaplain saying this is an important first step towards healing,

"I had the firefighters come through the actual scene, many of them have not had the chance," Schrage said. "This is their chance to process through before we come here for an emergency, gives them an opportunity just to prepare for the emotional landmines that might come at that time."

Neighbors decorated the benches in the reopened square, trying to provide cheer and encouragement.

Lauri Johnson works down the street. She is pleased that the "HP Strong" motto has endured.

"It's a nice community. Whatever we can do to help out and support neighbors," Johnson said.

City officials plan to hold another vigil at City Hall Wednesday. They are thanking the public for being kind, supportive and generous to their first responders.