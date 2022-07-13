Highland Park families march in DC for gun control

Passions were running high on Capitol Hill Wednesday as hundreds of people, including many from the Chicago area, marched on Washington demanding a nationwide ban on assault weapons.

The demonstration was organized by a local group, March Fourth Moms, after the Highland Park tragedy.

The group included many families from Highland Park and Uvalde, Texas.

Organizers say a recent bi-partisan gun control law does not go far enough to prevent future mass shootings.

"We can’t wait for them to catch up to us. Our communities are being shot and torn apart," one woman said.

"I mean, It’s a great first step. We can’t really knock them for finally doing something. But, we know what the problems are and we clearly know what the main culprit is in all these mass shootings," a man said.

In addition to demands for a federal ban on assault weapons, organizers are calling for a national background check program.