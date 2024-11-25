Chicago man killed after being ejected from Jeep in Highland Park crash

A Chicago man died in a rollover crash in Highland Park Sunday morning, authorities said.

Highland Park police and fire personnel responded to reports of a crash in the 2300 block of Skokie Valley Road at approximately 3:25 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee with significant damage.

According to investigators, the vehicle was heading south when it veered off the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled over.

A backseat passenger, identified as 34-year-old Cameron Faulkner of Chicago, was ejected from the Jeep. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined that Faulkner died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.