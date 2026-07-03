Highland Park Fourth of July events disrupted by severe weather as healing continues

The Brief Highland Park canceled Independence Fest and postponed its fireworks display because of severe weather. The fireworks were set to return for the first time since the 2022 Fourth of July parade shooting. Mayor Nancy Rotering says the city remains focused on balancing remembrance with celebration as the community continues to heal.



Four years after the deadly mass shooting that changed Highland Park forever, city leaders planned to spend the Fourth of July weekend honoring the past while continuing to move forward.

The backstory:

Mayor Nancy Rotering said the community will always remember the seven people who were killed and the many lives forever changed by the July 4, 2022 parade shooting. At the same time, she said residents have expressed a desire to gather again and create new memories together.

"We are forever going to remember those that we lost," Rotering said. "Their families are forever changed, as are the lives of so many members of our community. But we also recognize that as a community, this is a journey that we are all taking together moving forward."

The city's plans changed Friday as severe weather forced officials to cancel Independence Fest and postpone the fireworks display.

The fireworks had been scheduled to return for the first time since the 2022 shooting after the city opted for drone shows in recent years.

Rotering said officials understand the sounds and sights of fireworks may still be difficult for many survivors and families affected by the shooting. She said the decision to bring them back came after hearing from residents who wanted to restore the traditional Fourth of July celebration while still recognizing the pain many continue to carry.

What they're saying:

"We are still leading with compassion and care for our community," Rotering said.

Rotering referred to Highland Park as "America's Hometown" and said she hopes residents continue finding ways to gather and support one another.

"I hope they feel pride in this great community that Highland Park is," she said. "I hope they feel connection. I hope they feel support."

What's next:

Officials have not yet decided on a rescheduled date for the fireworks display.