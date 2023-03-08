Highland Park High School students raise money to help pancreatic cancer patients, their families

Students at Highland Park High School have raised an incredible $105,000 in one month for charity.

The money raised will help patients and their families impacted by pancreatic cancer.

The fundraising comes as the Highland Park community is still recovering from the tragic events of July 4, 2022, when a gunman opened fire on the city’s holiday parade.

"I wanted our community to be stronger together, and I know that we wanted to push through this tragedy together, and just do something bigger and bolder, and just fight back, and show that we are stronger than what happened on the Fourth of July," said Emma Herzog, student.

The students held a lot of events, including magic nights, poetry nights, a silent auction, a 24-hour run, bake sales, and much more.