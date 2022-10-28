Expand / Collapse search

Highland Park man pleads not guilty to murdering his parents: officials

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Highland Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Highland Park couple died of sharp force injuries

The couple was found at a Highland Park apartment Wednesday. An autopsy shows the couple died from sharp force injuries.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to the murder of both his parents last month in north suburban Highland Park.

Barry Goldberg was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022, after Highland Park police responded to an apartment building located at 1850 Green Bay Road for a well-being check.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they heard yelling coming from inside one of the homes.

Officers also spotted "apparent" blood under the door when they approached the home, officials said.

After knocking on the home's door and receiving no response, officers forced their way inside and found two victims lying on the ground covered in blood.

Highland Park man charged after pair found dead in suburban home

A man was charged with murder in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Wednesday morning in a Highland Park home.

The victims were identified as 79-year-old Ronald Goldberg and 74-year-old Renee Goldberg. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police say Barry Goldberg was near his parents' bodies and also covered in blood. He was immediately arrested.

Barry Goldberg | Highland Park Police Department

Barry Goldberg was living with his parents at the time of their deaths, police said.

"I could tell something might have been up yesterday just because they were really quiet, and there not really always quiet," one neighbor said.

Barry Goldberg is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $5 million bond. He's next due in court on Dec. 7.