Highland Park man pleads not guilty to murdering his parents: officials

A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to the murder of both his parents last month in north suburban Highland Park.

Barry Goldberg was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022, after Highland Park police responded to an apartment building located at 1850 Green Bay Road for a well-being check.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they heard yelling coming from inside one of the homes.

Officers also spotted "apparent" blood under the door when they approached the home, officials said.

After knocking on the home's door and receiving no response, officers forced their way inside and found two victims lying on the ground covered in blood.

The victims were identified as 79-year-old Ronald Goldberg and 74-year-old Renee Goldberg. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Barry Goldberg was near his parents' bodies and also covered in blood. He was immediately arrested.

Barry Goldberg | Highland Park Police Department

Barry Goldberg was living with his parents at the time of their deaths, police said.

"I could tell something might have been up yesterday just because they were really quiet, and there not really always quiet," one neighbor said.

Barry Goldberg is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $5 million bond. He's next due in court on Dec. 7.