Highland Park parade shooting trial: Jury selection nears completion

The Brief The jury selection process for the Highland Park parade shooting trial is nearly complete. The full jury has been seated, with three alternate jurors selected and three more needed. The defendant, Robert Crimo III, has repeatedly refused to appear in court.



The third day of jury selection in the trial of accused Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III is winding down, with only a few alternate jurors left to be chosen before proceedings move forward.

What we know:

A full jury of 12 members—six men and six women—has already been seated. So far, three alternates have been selected, with three more needed to finalize the panel.

Among those chosen are a camp counselor, a retired toolmaker, a chef, and a hospice nurse.

Crimo, who is accused of killing seven people and injuring 48 others during the 2022 Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, has been absent from court for much of the proceedings.

On Monday, he left after a break and did not return. On Tuesday, he was absent again, and on Wednesday, he failed to show up entirely.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti has made it clear that the trial will move forward with or without the defendant present.

Chicago trial attorney Karen Conti expressed surprise at how quickly jury selection has progressed.

"This is a small community, a community that was horribly affected by this. There are memorials all over. There’s nobody in this community that wouldn’t have heard of this crime," Conti said. "And so it surprises me greatly that we have this many jurors already who have said they can put aside their preconceived notions and be impartial."

What's next:

The trial is set to begin next week. It remains unclear whether Crimo will appear in court when proceedings officially get underway.

Meanwhile, Crimo’s father attended court Wednesday but left after the lunch break.