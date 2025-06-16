Highland Park police investigating antisemitic letter sent to resident

The Brief Highland Park police are investigating an antisemitic and threatening letter sent to a local residence through the U.S. Postal Service. The letter was tested and found to be non-toxic, and no suspects are in custody. City officials, including the mayor, strongly condemned the act and pledged to work with federal partners to ensure community safety.



Police are investigating a threatening and antisemitic letter that was sent to a Highland Park residence Sunday night, according to city officials.

What we know:

Preliminary findings indicate the letter was delivered through the United States Postal Service. The city’s Hazardous Materials team tested the letter and determined it was non-toxic. The scene has since been deemed safe.

Highland Park police said they are coordinating a follow-up investigation with federal law enforcement partners. No additional details about the letter or potential suspects were immediately available.

In a statement, Mayor Nancy Rotering and city officials strongly condemned the act of antisemitism, calling it a painful reminder of the growing threat of hate—even in communities that value inclusion.

"Jewish families have been part of the story and the fabric of Highland Park for generations," Rotering said in a statement. "Their contributions to our civic, cultural, and spiritual life are deep and enduring. That legacy will not be erased or overshadowed by hate."

What you can do:

City leaders urged residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to local authorities. Community members with questions can contact the City of Highland Park by email at cityhp@cityhpil.com.

"We will not be intimidated. We will not be silent," Rotering said. "We will meet hate with unity—and with the full strength of our community."