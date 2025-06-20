Highland Park police fatally shoot man who charged at them with knife, officials say

The Brief A 59-year-old man was shot and killed by Highland Park police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Officers were responding to a report of someone lying in the street early Friday morning. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting.



A 59-year-old man was shot and killed by Highland Park police early Friday morning after he allegedly came out of his home with a knife and charged at officers.

What we know:

Just before 5 a.m., Highland Park police responded to a 911 call about a person lying in the road in the 900 block of Half Day Road. The caller said the individual nearly got hit by a car and then stumbled into a nearby home.

Three officers arrived at the scene and knocked on the door of the home. According to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, a 59-year-old man who lived there suddenly came out of the house holding a knife.

Police say they backed away and gave the man several commands to drop the weapon. When he advanced toward them with the knife raised, officers fired their weapons.

Paramedics were called immediately, and officers began lifesaving efforts. The Highland Park Fire Department arrived at 5:04 a.m., but the man died at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy, and the man’s name has not yet been released.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven’t said how many times the man was shot, how many officers fired their weapons, or whether body camera footage is available.

What's next:

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is leading an independent investigation, as required by state law.

The 900 block of Half Day Road remains closed between Western and Compton as investigators process the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Updates will be issued as more information becomes available.