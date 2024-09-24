Highland Park parents call for action after multiple school safety incidents

The Brief Parents in Highland Park voiced their concerns over school safety at a District 113 board meeting Tuesday night. Lane Linder, a retired police commander, was appointed as the new director of security for District 113.



Dozens of concerned parents in Highland Park attended Tuesday night’s District 113 school board meeting, demanding enhanced security measures in response to recent safety incidents.

Their concerns come after an armed student was taken into custody earlier in the day at TrueNorth Educational Cooperative, which isn't a part of District 113 but further stoked fears about school safety in the area. No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident, and police noted the armed student did not appear to have intended harm.

During the board meeting, parents expressed frustrations about security measures at Highland Park High School, which is part of District 113.

Suzi Wahl, a mother of a junior at the school, highlighted recent troubling incidents, including a hard lockdown due to a gun on campus in April and a student’s murder just a block from the school in August.

"Our core security layer is broken," Wahl said, referencing a lack of weapons detection systems in the district.

In response to the concerns, the board appointed Lane Linder as the new director of security for District 113. Linder, a retired Park Forest police commander with extensive experience in school safety, will take over in October and is expected to lead efforts to enhance the district’s security protocols.

Linder’s appointment comes as the district prepares to implement additional security measures, including a roaming canine unit to be introduced in January, although parents like Wahl are pushing for more immediate action.