Highland Park shooting: Police to provide update after 7th victim dies in parade shooting

A seventh victim has died after a gunman fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park Monday.

Over 30 people were injured in the attack, which was thought to have been planned by the alleged gunman, Robert Crimo III, for several weeks.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration. Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive for the attack or found any indication that he targeted anyone by race, religion or other protected status, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

The suspect was also allegedly disguised as a woman at the time of the shooting.

"Investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos," said Covelli.

After the shooting, the suspect blended in with the crowd and walked to his mother's home in the area where he borrowed her vehicle, Covelli said. A member of the community spotted Crimo driving and called 911.

He was pulled over and arrested during a traffic stop about five miles north of the shooting.

Another rifle was recovered from Crimo's vehicle when he was arrested. Police found more guns at his residence in Highwood.

All of the guns were purchased legally in Illinois and under his name, Covelli said.



There are two news conferences scheduled for Tuesday to provide updates on the mass shooting. The first one is at 3:15 p.m. and the second is at 5 p.m.