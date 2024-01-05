Highland Park shooting suspect will no longer represent himself

The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others in the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting in 2022 appeared in court Friday morning.

Robert Crimo III was indicted on 117 felony charges and pleaded not guilty in August 2022.

He is accused of firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in the north suburb.

During a hearing in December, Crimo III told his attorneys that he wanted to represent himself as counsel in the upcoming trial as well as assert his right to a speedy trial.

At his hearing on Friday, Crimo III appeared to shift direction, requesting the reinstatement of his public defenders.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart released the following statement following Friday's court hearing:

"Our victim specialists have been in constant communication with the victims and their families throughout the case and will continue to do so. We anticipate a discussion of the trial date on the next court date, January 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., when all parties are present. Our office has no comment on the defendant's legal representation."