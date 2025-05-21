1 arrested in Highland Park after vehicle tied to Wisconsin robbery crashes

The Brief A vehicle linked to a Wisconsin ATM robbery crashed in Highland Park Tuesday evening, prompting a police search. One suspect, believed to be the driver, was arrested shortly after the crash, but others fled on foot and were not found despite the use of drones and K-9s. Highland Park police are continuing to work with Cedarburg, Wisconsin authorities as the investigation unfolds.



A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening after a vehicle connected to an ATM robbery in Wisconsin crashed in Highland Park, prompting a large-scale search.

The incident began around 5:26 p.m. when Highland Park police responded to a crash near Clavey and Skokie Valley roads.

The backstory:

Officers had been alerted by Lake Forest police that a vehicle linked to an ATM robbery in Cedarburg, Wisconsin had entered the city.

Three or four suspects fled the crash on foot, according to police. The driver of the car was taken into custody around 6:13 p.m. Highland Park police said the case was turned over to Cedarburg police.

Authorities used drones and K-9 units in an effort to find the remaining suspects but no additional arrests were made.

Highland Park police said patrols will remain active in the community, and residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.