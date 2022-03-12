Highly infectious bird flu found in flock of birds in Illinois

Highly infectious bird flu has spread to Illinois.

The United States Department of Agriculture said that avian influenza has been confirmed in a backyard flock of non-poultry birds in Mclean County, Illinois.

The location has been quarantined, and the birds are being euthanized.

No human cases of avian influenza have been detected in the United States, the CDC said.

Avian flu was detected in a wild duck killed in South Carolina in January, the USDA said, the first case detected in the United States in five years. Since then, cases have been found in wild and commercial birds in several states.

