Rejoice in today's 70-degree weather because severe storms are just around the corner

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - The weather should be just fine for the White Sox home opener. Vince Velasquez starting? That’s a whole different story. But I digress… 

Look for sunshine this morning yielding to more clouds this afternoon but not enough to prevent a nice run-up in temperatures.  

I think 70 degrees is attainable away from the influence of winds off the lake. 

Tonight will be cloudier and there could be a few showers but thunder is not likely.  

Then, there’s tomorrow. It still looks like strong-to-severe storms will occur here. 

There should be an initial salvo of sub-severe activity in the morning. If those storms linger longer, it would impact the next and potentially stronger round of storms slated for the afternoon and evening. 

If there is a trend in the forecast models it is for an earlier arrival of the stronger storms. Damaging straight-line winds are still the primary threat but all severe thunderstorm hazards are possible.  

The best estimate for timing now is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the action. Behind the storms, winds will be very strong and a wind advisory may be needed for Thursday as cooler air drills in. 

Speaking of cooler, prepare for at least a week of chill (by April standards) and there could even be some snow mixing in with rain showers Easter night or Monday.