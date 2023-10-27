Hinsdale Central High School investigating anti-Semitic poster hung in classroom

An investigation is underway at Hinsdale Central High School after students reported a poster with anti-Semitic messages.

In a statement Friday, District 86 officials said the poster was hanging in a classroom advertising an event that an official student group organized to raise money for children in Gaza.

"The district is looking into this matter, and we want to thank the community for its patience during this time," the statement said.

Officials said the poster was removed once building administration was made aware of an anti-Semitic statement on the display.

District leaders said it is their aim to provide a safe space for all students.