Metra train crashes into car in Hinsdale, injuring driver, police say

A Metra train crashed into a car on Monday in west suburban Hinsdale, leaving the driver of the car with injuries.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:34 a.m. at the Monroe Street train crossing, according to the Hinsdale Police Department.

The crash was captured on video, which Hinsdale police published on social media. The video shows the car drive up to the crossing with its front just over the tracks and reverse slightly before being hit by the train.

The train was left mechanically disabled, police said. The passengers on the train were to be transferred to another train.

The driver of the car was taken to Hinsdale Hospital with very minor injuries, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the Monroe Street crossing and that train delays were expected as a result of the crash.