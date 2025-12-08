Cicero man accused of killing roommate before setting apartment ablaze: police

The Brief Naman Alfredo Vazquez is charged with aggravated arson and concealment of a homicidal death after investigators determined Jesus Nunez was fatally shot before a fire was set in their Cicero apartment. Firefighters found Nunez’s body on the first floor of the burning building, and police said evidence placed Vazquez inside the apartment at the time of the killing and fire. Vazquez allegedly fled in the victim’s vehicle and was arrested Nov. 4 in New Mexico; he has since been extradited to Illinois as the investigation continues.



A Cicero man has been charged in the killing of his 29-year-old roommate, whose body was discovered after a fire in their apartment last month, authorities said.

What we know:

Naman Alfredo Vazquez is charged with aggravated arson and concealment of a homicidal death in connection with the Nov. 3 killing of Jesus Nunez, according to Cicero police.

Pictured is Naman Alfredo Vazquez. (Cicero PD )

Emergency crews were called around 9:17 p.m. to an apartment building in the 1800 block of South 51st Avenue, where they found a raging fire and began evacuating residents. Firefighters discovered Nunez’s body on the first floor, officials said.

Investigators later determined that an accelerant had been used to start the fire.

An autopsy revealed Nunez died from a gunshot wound to the head and had been killed before the fire was set, authorities said.

Police said evidence revealed that Vazquez was inside the apartment at the time of Nunez’s death and the fire.

After the incident, Vazquez allegedly drove the victim’s vehicle west through Texas and into New Mexico. He was arrested Nov. 4 during a traffic stop by New Mexico State Police.

What's next:

Vazquez was held in a New Mexico jail until he was extradited to Illinois on Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.