'He wont get touched': New Chicago Bear OL Kiran Amegadjie on playing with Caleb Williams

The second night of the NFL Draft was life-changing for a prospect who grew up a Chicago Bears fan in suburban Hinsdale, went to Yale and was the first FCS player drafted on Day 2.

Kiran Amegadjie was selected by the Bears with the 75th overall pick. FOX 32's Elizabeth Matthews was at his draft party when the announcement was made and the crowd erupted in cheers.

The offensive tackle was surrounded by family, friends, and coaches.

"This is a dream come true. I have no words," Amegadjie said. "This is a team i've loved since I was little… I'm really happy."

We asked him how it feels knowing he'll get to play with Caleb Williams, the Bears new quarterback.

"He won't get touched. I promise you that," he said.

At 22 years old, Amegadjie stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 320 pounds.

His family has roots in Cameroon and FOX 32 learned the king of their village in Cameroon may have also made an appearance at the draft party.