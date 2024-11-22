16-year-old Hinsdale South student allegedly brought loaded gun to school

A 16-year-old Hinsdale South High School student has been charged after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school, authorities said Friday.

The juvenile faces one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in public and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by someone under 18.

On Thursday, school officials received a tip about a student reportedly carrying a loaded firearm. Authorities later identified the weapon as a 9mm Taurus GX-4 handgun.

The student was located on campus the same day and taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Darien Police Department for questioning, prosecutors said.

"There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for a 16-year-old boy to be in possession of a loaded firearm, particularly at a school, as alleged in this case," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "My office takes any sign of potential violence involving a school very seriously. We are fully committed to the safety of our students, staff and school visitors and anyone suspected of the type of behavior alleged in this case will be thoroughly investigated and charged accordingly."

The teen appeared in court Friday morning for a detention hearing, where a judge ordered him to remain detained until his next court appearance on Dec. 2.