There are major changes along the Tri-State Tollway in Hinsdale.

The Oasis there is coming down to make way for the widening of I-294.

Crews started removing the glass-framed structure last week. The work will continue through the summer.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Drivers could see some lane closures.

Advertisement

Gas stations on both sides of the oasis will still be open.