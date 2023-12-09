Person killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side: police

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Garfield Park Friday night.

Officers responded to a traffic crash in the 4200 block of West Congress Parkway at approximately 9:35 p.m. and found a female victim of unknown age.

Police say the victim was struck by a red SUV which fled northbound on Kildare Avenue.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with trauma to the body and she was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim did not appear to be in a crosswalk. No arrests have been reported.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.