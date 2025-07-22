Hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side leaves pedestrian seriously wounded

The Brief A 58-year-old woman was seriously hurt after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in the 500 block of North Pulaski Road on Chicago’s West Side. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple injuries, and police are still searching for the driver.



A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

The 58-year-old was walking on the side of the street in the 500 block of North Pulaski Road when she was hit by a driver traveling southbound, according to police.

The victim suffered trauma throughout the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.