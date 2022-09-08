Hit-and-run driver strikes 10-year-old boy on bicycle in Naperville

A 10-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday morning in west suburban Naperville.

Around 7:55 a.m., police say the boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Bailey Road and Coach Drive when a vehicle struck him.

The vehicle fled the scene and was last seen driving eastbound on Bailey Road, police said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was a woman, and the vehicle was described as a silver sedan, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-420-6725.