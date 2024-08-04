West Side hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a driver on Chicago’s West Side Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The victim was traveling westbound on a motorized bike when a red Jeep rear-ended him.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene following the collision. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with severe head trauma.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident. No one is currently in custody.