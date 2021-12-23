Hobart police search for 3 women who stole hundreds of dollars worth of wigs

article

Three women are accused of stealing wigs from a business in Hobart, Indiana on Dec. 13.

Hobart police responded to the 1900 block of East 80th Avenue in reference to a theft of wigs.

Three women were seen in surveillance images entering the business. The manager of the business then witnessed them stuff wigs in their purses and leave the store without paying for them.

Police said the wigs are worth several hundreds of dollars.

