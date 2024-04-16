Hodgkins police seek trio in Ulta store theft

Police are on the lookout for three suspects involved in a theft at an Ulta store in Hodgkins on Tuesday.

According to authorities, at approximately 3:09 p.m., two males and one female entered the store located at 9270 W. Joliet Road and proceeded to the fragrance section.

Once there, they reportedly used a hammer to break glass display cases before placing a number of fragrances into large bags.

The suspects then left the store around 3:11 p.m. and were last seen heading southbound on La Grange Road from Joliet Road in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hodgkins Police Department at 708-352-4623.