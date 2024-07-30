Hoffman Estates man allegedly fled police, stole neighbor's phone and refused to leave residence

article

A suburban man was arrested this week after he fled from police, stole his neighbor's phone and then refused to leave his residence for officers.

Dionte J. Brooks faces two counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest. He has additional charges pending further investigation.

At about 7:44 a.m. on July 28, Hoffman Estates officers responded to the 1400 block of Westbury for a report of a suspicious person riding a bicycle and attempting to gain entry into a residence, police said.

When officers located the individual, they recognized him and knew he had an active arrest warrant in Hoffman Estates for felony theft. Additionally, when officers attempted to take him into custody, Brooks allegedly resisted arrest and fled the area.

Officers pursued Brooks on foot and eventually lost sight of him. They then responded to Brooks' residence and a neighbor approached officers and said that Brooks had stolen his phone and entered his own residence to allude police.

The neighbor told police that he believed Brooks had a handgun in his waistband. A search warrant was then obtained for Brooks' residence at 4511 Opal Drive.

Brooks allegedly refused to come out of his residence, which resulted in a standoff with police that lasted several hours. Brooks eventually surrendered to police at about 4:30 p.m. without further incident.

While searching Brooks' residence, officers allegedly found a handgun, body armor and possible burglary proceeds.

Brooks' detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.