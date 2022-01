A house in Hoffman Estates was damaged by fire on Saturday night, but no one was hurt.

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department said that the fire at the two-story home on the 3400 block of Wilshire Drive was under control in less than ten minutes.

The home did have working smoking detectors and all residents were safe.

The damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $100,000.

