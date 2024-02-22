Hoffman Estates home suffers $150K loss after fire erupts

A fire erupted at a Hoffman Estates home early Thursday.

At about 6:33 a.m., the Hoffman Estates Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of West Berkley Lane.

When fire crews arrived, they found an interior fire on the first floor of a home.

Upon search of the home, no occupants were found during the early stages of the fire and no extension of fire was detected. Additionally, no injuries were reported.

The estimated loss to the structure and contents is estimated at $150,000. Fire officials also noted that the home did have smoke detectors. However, they were not operational.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.