Holden Wight: Wheaton high school student killed in suburban car crash

A Wheaton Warrenville South High School student was killed in a traffic accident Friday in the suburbs.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Wheaton police responded to Butterfield Rd. and Orchard Rd. for a single-vehicle crash in which the driver struck a traffic signal pole.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle and identified by his school as 16-year-old Holden Wight, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We express our condolences to the family, friends and school community affected by this loss. The Wheaton Police Department has been in communication with Community Unit School District 200 staff so that they can provide support resources for the District 200 community," Wheaton police said.

Wheaton Warrenville South said Wight was a junior at the school.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Holden’s family and friends. Losing a member of our school community is incredibly tragic, sad and very difficult to comprehend," Principal Scott McDermott said in an email to families.

"We know that processing this tragedy will certainly take time. Our school community has been through a lot the last few years and we are a stronger and closer school community as a result. Now is the time for us to continue to come together to support our entire Tiger Nation and our team is committed to doing just that. Students and staff - please reach out to us for anything that you need," the email concluded.

Butterfield Rd. was shut down for five hours Friday while a reconstruction team conducted an investigation.

No further details were immediately released.