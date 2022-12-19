Holiday travelers at O'Hare scramble to beat the storm

O'Hare International Airport was certainly busy Monday as AAA says 7.2 million Americans are expected to travel by air this holiday season.

However, all eyes are currently on the snowstorm expected later this week.

A travel expert says if you are flying later this week — don't worry about canceled flights just yet. It may be a day or two too early for those types of announcements.

Travelers told FOX 32 Monday that they are just happy to have avoided a potential snowy mess Thursday and Friday.

Some airlines have already announced options for travelers.

United and American Airlines are waiving change fees for flyers traveling in the Midwest Wednesday through Friday.

Other airlines are expected to make similar announcements in the next two days.