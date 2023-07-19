Hollywood strike impacting Chicago's film industry, productions at a standstill

A big rally is scheduled for Thursday as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America strike over low pay, a lack of transparency for residuals, and the rise of artificial intelligence.

The Writers Guild has been on the picket line since May 2nd.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher says actors are dug in and prepared to stand in solidarity with the writers for as long as it takes, even into next year.

California Representative Adam Schiff weighed in, stating that these strikes are about more than entertainment.

"The fight of workers in this industry is really the same fight for workers all over the country. The problem today is not that people are not working. Unemployment is at a historic low. The problem today is people are working, but they're not making enough to get by," said Schiff.

The alliance behind major film and television studios says its offer, which was rejected by the actor's union, included more than one-billion dollars in wage increases and enhanced benefits.

On Thursday, the local unions will host a Solidarity Walk and Rally. The march will begin at noon in Millennium Park and proceed to Buckingham Fountain.