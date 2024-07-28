Home catches fire in Streamwood causing $150K in damage

A home caught fire in suburban Streamwood early Sunday morning.

The Streamwood Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 700 block of Poplar Creek Court around 3:23 a.m.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from the back of a single-story home. One resident was helped out of the house as crews started to put out the flames.

The fire department said there was an estimated $150,000 in damage to the home.

Several surrounding fire departments assisted. The Streamwood Fire Investigation Team remained on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.