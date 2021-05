A home explosion occurred overnight in Lemont, killing one person.

The person who was killed was a 64-year-old man.

The incident occurred at the corner of Logan and Czacki.

The siding of the house could be seen melting off the residence.

Neighbors say the man who lives in the house is on oxygen, but as of now, there's no word on how the explosion happened.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.