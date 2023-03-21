Home intruder guns down resident in Rogers Park

A Rogers Park resident was fatally shot by a home intruder Tuesday morning on Chicago's North Side.

The 45-year-old man was inside his home around 3:33 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Sheridan Road when someone began knocking on the back door and pushed it open, police said.

The home intruder got inside and started shooting where the victim was standing in the living room, police said.

The gunman ran away northbound in the alley and a witness in the apartment called 911, according to police.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.