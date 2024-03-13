Bronzeville crime: Man, woman and 11-year-old forcefully held at gunpoint during home invasion

A home invasion was reported in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday morning.

At about 6:40 a.m., two armed offenders forcefully entered a residence in the 4200 block of South Langley Avenue and forcefully held a 40-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy.

The offenders then took property from within before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The victims were not injured, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.