Homeland Security equips parents with tools to identify online exploitation

Special agents from Homeland Security are reaching out to the public to protect kids and teens from sexual exploitation.

They are offering response and support resources for victims and survivors as well as teaching parents how to recognize if their child is a victim of online enticement and victimization.

Agents are also training parents on what to do in that situation.

"If a child is under 18 years old and sends an image or video of themselves to an offender, they are a victim. It doesn't matter if they did it voluntarily, it doesn't matter if they wanted to do it. They are a victim. And that's something we're trying to drive home to these parents. Because a lot of times parents are afraid. They think their child did something criminal," said Steven Moran, HSI Chicago Special Agent.

If your child becomes a victim, you're encouraged to keep any evidence and take it directly to the authorities.